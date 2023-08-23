Agriculture department to open 2,000 farmers’ markets across State for Onam

August 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of the government’s market intervention efforts, the Agriculture department will open 2,000 farmers’ markets for Onam in the State.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will perform the State-level inauguration of the initiative near the Alappuzha municipal office on Thursday at 10 a.m. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will preside.

Officials said the markets would function from August 25 to 28. Locally grown vegetables will be procured from farmers at a 10% higher price than the market rate. It will be made available to customers at 30% discount. Good Agricultural Practices-certified products procured from farmers at a 20% higher price will be sold at a 10% discount at these markets.

The department is organising the Onam markets in association with Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK). Officials said that each market would be given ₹65,000. Of the amount, ₹50,000-₹55,000 would be used for procuring fruits and vegetables. The rest of the amount would be for setting up stalls among other expenses.

In Alappuzha, 78 markets would be run by respective Krishi Bhavans. Besides, Horticorp would open 53 markets and VFPCK 12. Officials said that vegetables sold through markets in Alappuzha would be procured mostly from Palamel, Venmony, and Cherthala regions. Procurement would also be done from other districts and neighbouring States. Winter vegetables would be procured from farmers in Idukki.

Apart from organising markets, mobile ‘Horti Stores’ of Horticorp would traverse the district from August 25.