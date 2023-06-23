ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture department to launch second phase of ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ project

June 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian distributing saplings during the inauguration of Njangalum Krishiyilekku project of the Agriculture department at Cherthala in Alappuha on Thursday.

The second phase of ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ project of the Agriculture department will be launched soon, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was inaugurating a ‘Karshaka Sabha’ and ‘Njattuvela’ calendar in connection with Thiruvathira Njattuvela at Kayamkulam on Friday.

Mr. Prasad said that ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign would ensure the production of safe-to-eat items and control the prices of vegetables in the Onam market. He said that steps would be taken to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in the Onattukara region. DPR clinics and B2B meetings would be organised in Onattukara, the Minister said.

Veteran farmer Ayyappan Nair was felicitated at the function. A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurated the Njattuvela market. Kayamkulam municipal chairperson P. Sasikala presided. Muthukulam block panchayat president Ambujakshi, Kayamkulam municipal vice chairman J. Adarsh, Agriculture department additional director George Sebastian, and others attended.

