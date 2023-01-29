Agriculture Department to launch scheme to curb wild animal incursions into farms

January 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture Department proposes to launch a scheme next year under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) to curb wild animal incursions into farmlands, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad was addressing a valedictory session of a ‘Krishi Darshan’ programme in the Nedumangad block in the district. The Nedumangad agricultural block will be sanctioned ₹40 lakh for preventing wild animal incursions, he said.

Complaints about wild animal attacks were among the problems cited by farmers attending the event, a statement said. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil, who presided, said a ‘Nedumangad Samriddhi’ brand would be created for promoting value-added products from the region.

A number of programmes for modernising farming and allied activities in Nedumangad was announced on Saturday. The operations of the World Market at Nedumangad will be streamlined, by including representatives of the farmers in the marketing activities.

A workshop will be organised to acquaint farmers with the latest trends in farming techniques. Demonstration farms will be established in every block and the ‘Karshika Karma Sena’ units will be strengthened. Special training programmes in beekeeping and mushroom farming will be organised. Mr. Prasad also announced a programme for promoting turmeric cultivation in the Nedumangad agricultural block.

The Krishi Darshan in Nedumangad was inaugurated on January 24. The five-day event featured an interaction between Mr. Prasad and local body representatives, a farm expo, visits to farms and a farmer adalat.