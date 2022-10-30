Agriculture department simplifies procedures after ryots flag issues with current system

Farmers who raise crops on leased land and on forest land outside protected areas will find it easier to apply for crop insurance and crop loss compensation

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 30, 2022 19:17 IST

Farmers who raise crops on leased land and on forest land outside protected areas will now find it easier to apply for crop insurance and crop loss compensation.

The Agriculture department has issued orders simplifying the procedures after farmers criticised the present conditions—which require farmers to produce documents such as tax receipt, copy of lease agreement, and written approval from the Forest department—as impractical.

As per amendments made to a 2017 order, crop insurance and compensation for crop damage will be available to farmers who engage in agricultural activity on 'unprotected' forest land with approval from the Forest department.

These benefits will be available to paddy, vegetables, tubers and banana. Based on an affidavit by the farmer, the local Agriculture officer and the ward councillor/member must carry out an inspection. Their report has to be approved by the development standing committee of the local body concerned.

However, the farmer will not be eligible for the benefits if the Forest department has denied permission. The revised conditions will also be applicable in the case of land taken on lease if the farmer is unable to produce tax receipts or copy of lease agreement.

At present, for availing themselves of these benefits, the farmers have to produce tax receipts and copy of the lease agreement in the case of a leased land. In the case of farming on unprotected forest land, written permission from the Forest department and a joint inspection report by the Forest and Agriculture officials are mandatory.

The Agriculture department had decided to revise the stipulations after farmers who attended a Krishi darshan programme convened by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad termed them impractical.

