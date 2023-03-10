Agriculture department revamps internal audit mechanism

March 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture department has revamped its internal audit mechanism by including officers from the technical wing in the audit teams. The step is aimed at properly identifying lapses and technical defects in the implementation of schemes.

A fresh set of guidelines issued by the department for strengthening internal audit and vigilance requires the creation of permanent mechanisms at the State level and in districts with officers from the technical side.

Teams to be created

A senior technically competent officer will henceforth be part of inspections carried out by the internal Special Vigilance Cell. At the district level, technical evaluation teams consisting of the deputy director (credit) and two officers of the rank of assistant director will be created for pinpointing lapses and technical shortcomings. These teams will coordinate with the regular audit units headed by the Accounts Officer. A technical inspection wing headed by a joint director will be created at the State-level.

Both teams will be permanent mechanisms, according to a March 3 government order. Final reports on inspections conducted by the Special Vigilance Cell, handed over to the State government through the Agriculture Director, will henceforth contain the findings of the technical wing as well.

New guidelines

Instructions aimed at strengthening internal audit were issued in November 2019 and June 2022, but poor compliance and delays in submitting audit reports prompted the Agriculture department to come out with fresh guidelines. The decision was also taken on the grounds that ministerial staff were preparing audit reports without inspecting technical aspects as they lack the competency. This was causing problems for the department in programme implementation in subsequent years.

The guidelines require the audit teams to submit reports for each fiscal before the December 31 of the next financial year. The Kerala Gazetted Officers Federation (KGOF) has welcomed the decision to include technical wing officers in the audit teams, adding that it should be implemented at the earliest. Audit teams in other government departments already have technically competent officers in them, KGOF said.