Agriculture Department modifies crop insurance guidelines

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 09, 2022 22:42 IST

The Agriculture Department has modified the State crop insurance scheme to allow nominees to collect crop loss compensation in the event of the death of the farmer or if he/she is paralysed and bedridden.

Farmers are required to indicate their nominees when applying for membership in the scheme, a September 24 order issued by the department listing the modifications to the scheme guidelines said. In the aforementioned scenarios, the nominee can apply for and collect the amount.

This provision will not be applicable in any other situation.

Crop loss to paddy due to pest attack has been included in the scheme as required by an October 27, 2017 government order. This is already in effect, an official said.

The power to recommend crop loss compensation in the case of crops other than paddy is as follows: Assistant Director of Agriculture (up to ₹ 10,000), Deputy Director of Agriculture (from ₹ 10,001 to ₹ 50,000), Principal Agriculture Officer (₹50,001 to ₹4 lakh), Agriculture Director (₹ 4,00,001 to ₹5 lakh) and Administrative Committee (above ₹5 lakh).

In the case of paddy it is as follows: Assistant Director of Agriculture (up to ₹10,000), Deputy Director of Agriculture (from ₹10,001 to ₹50,000), Principal Agriculture Officer (₹50,001 to ₹4 lakh), Agriculture Director (₹4,00,001 to ₹ 10 lakh) and Administrative Committee (above ₹10 lakh).

The modifications were made on the basis of proposals submitted by the Agriculture Director in January and June this year.

In 2017, the State Government had restructured the crop insurance scheme by ensuring coverage to major crops and hiking the compensation.

