Agriculture department launches Poshaka Samriddhi Mission

August 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture department on Thursday announced the Poshaka Samriddhi Mission for stepping up the production of millets and vegetables.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad announced the new mission at the Farmers Day celebrations organised by the Agriculture department on the occasion of Chingam 1.

Under the mission, the production of millets in Kerala will be increased to 3,000 tonnes. The production of protein-rich pulses will be increased from the present 1,471 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes, he said.

Six new processing units for millets will be opened under the mission. At present, the State has only one unit, at Attappady. The government also intends to collaborate with the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad, in the areas of technology transfer and processing, Mr. Prasad added.

The Agriculture department will encourage farmers to grow pulses as a third crop in paddy fields, he said.

The mission will encourage 25 lakh households this year to cultivate vegetables and millets. By 2026, all households in the State will be part of the mission’s activity, according to him.

Kerala has been able to increase vegetable production from 6.28 lakh tonnes from 2015-16 to 17.1 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, but the production is still short of the actual requirement, the Minister said.

The Poshaka Samriddhi Mission is designed to achieve its aims over the next three years.

Mr. Prasad said efforts were on to offer insurance cover to more agricultural crops, given the vulnerability of the sector to natural calamities and disasters. The new insurance scheme will offer protection to low yield caused by such events as well, he said.

Mr. Prasad inaugurated the Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO), which the Cabinet had cleared on August 2 as a public-private partnership (PPP) model company to promote the marketing of agricultural products. The State government holds 33% shares in KABCO, while farmers hold 24%, and farmer collectives and cooperatives, 25%. It will act as an independent company for running agro parks and linking farmers with the marketing networks.

Mr. Prasad said that the number of ‘Krishikootams’ in the State will be increased to 30,000 by 2026.

The Agriculture Minister presented the 2022 State Farm Awards on the occasion.

