Agriculture department gearing up to host B2B meet in Kozhikode in support of farmers

The Agriculture department’s plan to host a B2B (business-to-business) meet in Kozhikode has kindled fresh hope among young farmers who have been waiting for a direct sales partnership with prominent agro-based industrial ventures, leading exporters and wholesale distributors. Online registration is open till January 28 to make the upcoming event a success with the maximum participation of entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

The meet is expected to draw the participation of various farmers’ groups, entrepreneurs associated with joint farming ventures, farmer producer companies and neighbourhood groups. Both the farmers and the entrepreneurs behind the manufacturing of value-added products will get opportunities to interact with the leading traders in the agro-market.

Farmers’ organisations hope that the meet will help them expand the sales network without the involvement of middlemen for the productive marketing or exporting of innovative value-added products. The direct sales opportunity with the partnering groups was also expected to generate better income and more job opportunities, they said.

“For several years, various online sales initiatives such as e-Krishi have been failing to address farmers’ concerns. Though there were initiatives to strengthen joint farming ventures, the lack of proper marketing support actually dampened the spirit of many young entrepreneurs,” said Johny Parayil, a farmer who cultivates exotic fruits. He said a better marketing opportunity created through B2B meets would support a large number of lower income groups of farmers and entrepreneurs.

Agriculture department officials said the B2B meet would facilitate interactions between farmers and potential stakeholders in the agribusiness sector. Exhibition of value-added products and GI-tagged agriculture products would be arranged in connection with the meet for better attention, they said.

According to officials, formation of a new consortium of aspiring entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the agro-industrial sector and exporting would also be possible after the first B2B meeting. Apart from this, exclusive clinics for the preparation of various detailed project reports would be arranged for young entrepreneurs who wish to launch large-scale production and marketing of agro-based value added products.