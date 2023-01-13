ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture census: phase 1 kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram district

January 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Enumerators will collect information related to land holdings such as area, ownership and crop details in this phase for preparing ward-level lists on land ownership

The Hindu Bureau

The first-stage data collection has been launched in the district for the 11th agriculture census.

Enumerators will collect information related to land holdings such as area, ownership and crop details in this phase for preparing ward-level lists on land ownership. The activity will be overseen by investigators in the panchayats, statistical officers in the taluks and blocks and the deputy director, Economics and Statistics Department, at the district level.

Phase I will be completed by February-end. Irrigation and farming systems will be covered in Phase II while the third phase will involve an input survey on pesticides and fertilisers. The district-level coordination committee for the census met on Friday for guaranteeing the cooperation of various departments. Deputy Collector Jaya Jose Raj C. L. chaired the meeting.

In all, 758 enumerators have been trained and posted in the district for collecting the data.

In Kerala, the Economics and Statistics department is managing the census. In a first for the national-level exercise, enumerators will use a mobile app specially designed by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Kolkata, to upload the collected data using smart phones.

Aneesh Kumar B., deputy director, Economics and Statistics Department, and senior officials attended Friday’s meeting.

