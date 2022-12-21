Agriculture census in Kerala to pick up pace by December-end

December 21, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 11th agriculture census is expected to pick up pace in Kerala towards December-end, with the training sessions for enumerators drawing to a close in the districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data collection began on Wednesday in Ernakulam, one of two districts where the training sessions have been completed, an official of the Economics and Statistics department, which is tasked with conducting the exercise in the State, said.

The department has listed about 7,000 enumerators to conduct field visits and collect the necessary information.

The 11th edition is significant as it comes after the COVID-19 pandemic and due to its mandate to cover all local body wards in the State, which is a first. In previous years, the five-yearly exercise was organised as a sample survey, covering selected 20% wards of each local body. This time, all wards, including urban wards, are to be covered.

‘’The training of enumerators have been completed in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts. Data collection began in Ernakulam on Wednesday. It will be started in the other districts as well once the training sessions are over,’‘ said the official.

The 10th edition of the census was conducted in 2015-16, but the start of the 11th was delayed by the pandemic. Enumerators will employ a mobile app designed by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Kolkata, to upload the collected data.

ADVERTISEMENT