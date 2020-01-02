Kerala

Agricultural varsity flower show opens at Ambalavayal

more-in

“Pupoli 2020”, a flower show, organised by the Kerala Agricultural University, opened at the Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station on Wednesday.

Dr. R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, inaugurated the event. Wayanad District Panchayat President K. B. Nazeema presided over the function.

Introducing the endless possibilities of floriculture in the region, the flower show will feature seminars, exhibitions and competitions.

National and international experts and farmers from other States will participate in the event. V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Agriculture, will be present at the concluding ceremony on January 12.320452

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 2:00:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/agricultural-varsity-flower-show-opens-at-ambalavayal/article30455335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY