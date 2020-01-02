Agricultural varsity flower show opens at Ambalavayal

“Pupoli 2020”, a flower show, organised by the Kerala Agricultural University, opened at the Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station on Wednesday.
Dr. R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, inaugurated the event. Wayanad District Panchayat President K. B. Nazeema presided over the function.
Introducing the endless possibilities of floriculture in the region, the flower show will feature seminars, exhibitions and competitions.
National and international experts and farmers from other States will participate in the event. V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Agriculture, will be present at the concluding ceremony on January 12.320452
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.