Agricultural varsity flower show opens at Ambalavayal

“Pupoli 2020”, a flower show, organised by the Kerala Agricultural University, opened at the Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station on Wednesday.

Dr. R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, inaugurated the event. Wayanad District Panchayat President K. B. Nazeema presided over the function.

Introducing the endless possibilities of floriculture in the region, the flower show will feature seminars, exhibitions and competitions.

National and international experts and farmers from other States will participate in the event. V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Agriculture, will be present at the concluding ceremony on January 12.320452