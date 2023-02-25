Agricultural products from across India on display at VAIGA 2023 exhibition

February 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tamarillos and cherry pepper from Sikkim, the fiery bhut jolokia from Assam, saffron and dry fruits from Jammu and Kashmir, and millet-based products from Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the highlights of the exhibition organised as part of the VAIGA 2023 agricultural expo that opened at the Putharikkandam Ground on Saturday.

Stalls of agricultural agencies from other States and Union Territories are billed as a major draw alongside Kerala stalls at the exhibition, which is on till March 2.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, along with Loknath Sharma, Tage Taki, and Chander Kumar, Agriculture Ministers respectively of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

With 2023 being observed as the International Year of Millets, millet-based products are prominently featured in many of the stalls put up by other States. Visitors are also offered samples of millet-based snacks at some of the stalls.

Southern States Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have stalls at the expo. The Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Ltd has millet noodles, millet health mix, and pastas from various millets on display. The stall of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture department also features a big poster highlighting the medicinal value of thinai (foxtail millet), kuthiravali (barnyard millet), chama (little millet), and varagu (koda millet).

Organic farm products from Sikkim are another major draw at the exhibition. They include ginger, the Sikkim mandarin orange, buckwheat, tamarillos (tree tomato), and cherry pepper. Close by, the Assam stall has on display red and black varieties of rice, the famed Assam lemon, Assam tea, and the bhut jolokia chilli pepper, in addition to the Karbi Anglong turmeric.

The exhibition features several GI-tagged products such as saffron from Kashmir. It also offers effective and attractive examples of value addition and attractive packaging and labelling.

Kerala government agencies and departments, including the Agriculture department, State Horticulture Mission, and farmer producer companies, have set up stalls at the exhibition. Stalls of Central government institutes such as the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) also are featured here.