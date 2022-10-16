Agricultural crops, houses damaged in Eruthempathy following rain, wind

Region witnessed power outage after power lines were snapped by uprooted tree

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 16, 2022 21:14 IST

Farmer Rajeev Chamiyarkalam with the coconut trees that he lost in the wind and rain on Saturday night at Eruthempathy in the eastern border of Palakkad district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Agricultural crops and houses suffered extensive damage in Eruthempathy village in strong wind and rain that lashed the eastern region of Palakkad district on Saturday night.

Farmer Rajeev Chamiyarkalam lost 10 coconut trees while his neighbour Rajendran’s house was damaged when a tree fell on it. A few other houses were also damaged in the region, and several other farmers reported damage to their crops.

The help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to be sought to remove the trees that fell on the houses.

The region witnessed power outage after power lines were snapped by the uprooted trees. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said they were working hard to restore the power supply. Drinking water supply in the region was also affected because of the power outage. People in Nattukal, Panikkarkulam, Panikkanpotta and Athikkod areas did not get drinking water on Sunday.

Revenue officials are expected to assess the damage on Monday.

