Agricultural calendar may have to be changed in view of climate change, say experts

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 30, 2022 21:04 IST

Experts have highlighted the possible need to change the agricultural calendar and the cultivation cycle in the State in view of climate change.

They were participating in a seminar on ‘Climate change and Kerala’ organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, the Centre for Water Resource Development and Management, and the Environment Science department of the University of Calicut in Kozhikode on Sunday.

They claimed that by 2045, the agricultural map itself could undergo changes. Technology might have to be used more. Crops that are suitable for the climate would have to be developed. The possibility of hydrogen as an alternative fuel should be explored. The experts also pointed out that those living in the coastal areas would have to face the consequences of climate change more than the others. The speakers included Manoj Samuel, director, CWRDM, and S. Abhilash, associate professor, department of Atmospheric Science, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

A release said that around 230 people, including research students from across the State, participated in various sessions.

