Agri, PCB officials inspect Kitex

KOCHI

27 August 2021 18:10 IST

Wastewater not discharged to nearby fields, says team

Officials of the Agriculture Department and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) inspected Kitex Garments in Kizhakkambalam on Friday to ascertain whether the treated wastewater generated from the unit is being utilised as per norms.

The inspection was carried out as per a decision taken at the District Development Committee convened by the District Collector. The officials were asked to check whether the wastewater reached the paddy fields near the company. Senior officials, who were part of the team, pointed out that the wastewater treated in the effluent treatment plant was being used for irrigation within the company limits. “We could not find any violation or discharge of treated wastewater into the nearby paddy fields,” they said.

Chairman’s stance

The officials said they had issued notice to the company authorities about the visit. Sabu M. Jacob, chairman of Kitex Group, alleged that the inspection violated the assurance given by the Minister for Industries that there would not be continuous inspections in industrial units. The Minister had also stated that a centralised system would be in place to avoid such inspections, he said in a communication here.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jacob alleged that some vested interests were trying to close down the unit at a time the company was going ahead with its decision to invest around ₹3,500 crore outside the State owing to the repeated inspections carried out by government agencies.