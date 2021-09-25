Agri Nutri Gardens to meet families’ nutritional needs

The Kudumbashree mission campaign is to be implemented in each ward of the State

Close on the heels of the urban vegetable kiosks scheme, the Kudumbashree mission is launching an Agri Nutri Garden campaign with the aim of meeting a family’s complete nutritional requirements through cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

The campaign, to be implemented in each ward of the State, will see Agri Nutri Gardens come up in houses to put nutritious food on the table and take the message of farming to the people. Vegetables and fruits suited to the local climate will be grown in 10 lakh homes to ensure nutritious food for the entire family and income when excess produce is sold.

The Agri Nutri Garden scheme will be implemented in 50 select households in each ward using National Rural Livelihoods Mission funding. Five nutrition-rich vegetables from a list comprising tomato, bitter gourd, amaranthus, pumpkin, lady’s finger, coriander/mint, brinjal, and Indian cucumber, and two fruit trees will be grown. Each household will cultivate the vegetables organically on at least three cents of land. The households will be grouped together into ward-level clusters with president, secretary, and other office-bearers in order to take the project forward.

The training for the growers will be provided by Kudumbashree’s master trainers. Cluster-level meetings will be held every month to review the progress. The Kudumbashree will also provide the seeds through its Jaivika plant nurseries so that the nurseries too are assured of additional income.

Any excess produce can be sold through Kudumbashree’s rural markets (nattuchanthas) or Krishi Bhavans with the intervention of community development societies (CDS). The project monitoring at the CDS level by a committee of people’s representatives.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the Agri Nutri Garden scheme will be implemented in 65,000 households in 1,297 wards across 73 panchayats. Elevent Jaivika nurseries will supply the seeds. A poster competition was also organised in connection with the campaign for children in Kudumbashree’s Balasabhas. The best poster will get prizes and be selected for the district-level poster campaigns.

The consumption of pesticide-free vegetables grown in the Agri Nutri Gardens is expected to be a step forward in creating a healthy society with improved immunity.