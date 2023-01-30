Agri hackathon planned as part of the 2023 VAIGA expo

January 30, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Agriculture department is organising a ‘agri hackathon’ as part of the sixth edition of the VAIGA agricultural expo planned in Thiruvananthapuram in February.

VAIGA-short for ‘Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture’-is designed to showcase national and international advancements in agricultural technology.

‘Vaiga-Agri Hack 2023’ would bring together students in the State’s higher education sector, start-ups, professionals and farmers in a biggest-of-its-kind event in the State, the department said on Monday.

The objective of the hackathon is to come up with solutions to problems in the farm sector, primarily those of a technological and administrative character. The 36-hour-long event will have hardware and software categories. Competitions will be held in three categories—students in the higher education sector, start-ups, and public (farmers and professionals).

Teams consisting of three to five individuals can apply for the event. The teams should apply before February 12 by registering on the portal www.vaigaagrihack.in. The 30 shortlisted teams will be permitted to attend the agri hackathon at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, from February 25 to 27.

Steps would be taken to implement the prize-winning solution in the farm sector, the Agriculture Department said. For details, visit www.vaigaagrihack.in, www.vaigakerala.com, or dial 9383470061, 9383470025.

VAIGA 2023 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 25 to March 2.