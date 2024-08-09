GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agri experts highlight need for support policies for Kerala farmers 

Experts raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of current price support measures and emphasise the need for non-price strategies to ensure future viability

Published - August 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Takashi Kurosaki, Professor, Institute of Economic Research, Hitotsubashi University, Japan, delivering a talk on ‘Price and Non-Price Factors in the Development of Rice Cultivation’ at Kerala Agricultural University, Vellanikkara, on Friday.

Takashi Kurosaki, Professor, Institute of Economic Research, Hitotsubashi University, Japan, delivering a talk on ‘Price and Non-Price Factors in the Development of Rice Cultivation’ at Kerala Agricultural University, Vellanikkara, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The speakers at an expert talk on ‘Price and Non-Price Factors in the Development of Rice Cultivation’ held at Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) highlighted the importance of price support policies of Central and State governments for Kerala farmers.

The programme primarily focused on suggesting policy measures for developing rice cultivation in Kerala.

The event, hosted by the Department of Agricultural Economics at the College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara, on Friday, featured prominent speakers, including Takashi Kurosaki and Deepak Johnson from the Institute of Economic Research, Hitotsubashi University, Japan.

Comparative study

The speakers presented a comparative study examining rice cultivation in Adat Village, Kerala, and Dinh Thanh village, Vietnam. Despite sharing similarities in latitude, climate, and farm size, the villages differ in topography and non-farm opportunities.

The study highlighted the importance of price support policies of Central and State Governments, such as Minimum Support Price (MSP), cash transfers under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), and the State Incentive Bonus (SIB) for Kerala farmers.

Without these supports, the incomes of Kerala farmers fall behind those of their Vietnamese counterparts, even though rice prices in Kerala are higher. In Dinh Thanh, rice cultivation contributes over 50% to farmers’ income, compared to just 26% in Kerala, they noted.

The discussion raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of current price support measures and emphasised the need for non-price strategies to ensure future viability. To maintain income levels without the SIB, Kerala’s rice yield would need to increase by 45%, necessitating further investment in research and extension services, experts pointed out.

Expresses concern

In an interactive session, the KAU faculty highlighted mechanisation innovations, such as vertical flow pumps and lime applicators, while expressing concerns about the lack of differentiation in price support between organic and non-organic rice.

Director of Research, KAU, Madhu Subramanian, who presided over the session, emphasised that problems associated with climate change need to be addressed. P. Prameela, Professor and Head of Department of Agronomy, pointed out that price support is the major factor contributing to increase in rice production in Kerala.

A. Prema, Professor and Head of Department of Agricultural Economics, underscored the importance of addressing marketing challenges alongside production issues to achieve sustainable rice farming in Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.