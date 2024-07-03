GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agri-entrepreneur Sopna Kallingal secures Spice Award 

Published - July 03, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Sopna Kallingal

Sopna Kallingal | Photo Credit: SPL

Sopna Kallingal of Kallingal Plantation, Thrissur, received Spice Award 2024, instituted by ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research. The award has been given to her for her initiatives in enterprise diversification and integrated crop management strategies, promoting a sustainable spice-based cropping system.

She received the award on Tuesday at a function held in Kozhikode Under the leadership of Ms. Kallingal, Kallingal plantation has a diverse range of crops, embodying a dedication to enterprise diversification and agriculture innovation, according to the award citation.

The priority crop in the Kallingal Plantation is nutmeg. However, through an intercropping method, the plantation has optimised space and productivity, integrating nutmeg trees, coconut palms, areca nut and black pepper vines. It has a variety of livestock, including Marwadi horses, native cow, ornamental fish, pigeons, rabbits, ornamental hens and goats, highlighting the effectiveness of mixed farming methods.

