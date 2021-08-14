Agri Dept. to open 2,000 farmers’ markets for Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 August 2021 20:13 IST

The Agriculture Department will organise 2,000 farmers’ markets for Onam as part of government-led market intervention during the festival, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

The markets will be open for four days from August 17 to August 20. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the initaitive on Monday, August 16.

Agricultural produce procured at a 10% higher price from farmers in the State will be made available to customers, through these markets, at 30% subsidised rates. Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified vegetables and fruits procured from farmers at a 20% higher price will be sold at a 10% discount to the consumers.

Items produced under the ‘Subhiksham Surakshitham’ scheme and other organic cultivation programmes will be sold in special packs with the GAP label. Vegetable kits costing ₹100 will be available at the markets. Marayoor jaggery, Marayoor garlic, Kera coconut oil, honey, products from the Agriculture Department farms, and vegetables from vattavada and Kanthalloor in Idukki also will be sold depending on availability.

Of the 2,000 markets, 1,350 will be run by Krishi Bhavans, 500 by Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), and 150 by the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK), 150, Mr. Prasad has said.