 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agri dept. planning to launch pilot scheme under NAWO-DHAN

22 land owners and 149 cultivators have so far responded to an EoI floated for the scheme in which farmer groups will be engaged for cultivation

Published - November 10, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture department is planning to launch a pilot project under the New Agriculture Wealth Opportunities - Driving Horticulture Agribusiness Networking (NAWO-DHAN) scheme with the first batch of land owners and cultivators who have evinced interest in participating in it.

Around 22 land owners and 149 cultivators have so far responded to an expression of interest (EoI) floated in October for NAWO-DHAN scheme, according to the department. Land owners in 11 districts have responded to the EoI for providing a total area of 1,600 acres. The department is in the process of shortlisting farmers from the list of 149 based on technical and financial criteria.

Under the scheme, farmer groups will be engaged for the cultivation through Service Level Agreements (SLA) treating ‘farming as a service’ without any transfer of any interest in the land concerned. The Agriculture department had floated the EoI under the aegis of the Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO), which acts as special purpose vehicle, for the scheme.

NAWO-DHAN envisions increasing food crop production in Kerala by leveraging land lying fallow or unused. The State government has noted that “since the income from agriculture is not taxable, it is one of the attractions to invite more people/MNCs to invest in hi-tech value cropping through NAWO-DHAN proposal.”

According to Agriculture department estimates, there is annual production-demand gap of 13.76 lakh metric tonnes in the case of vegetables and, 14 lakh metric tonnes in the case of fruits. Kerala has a total cropped area of 25,23,014.31 hectares of which perennial crops account for more than 85%. Only 15% is under food crops. It is also estimated that Kerala has 1,03,334 hectares lying fallow.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.