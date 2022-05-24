Agreement inked for Solar City project

ANERT chief executive officer Narendra Nath Veluri and GIZ principal advisor Joerg Gaebler after signing the MoU for the Solar City project in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

A formal agreement was signed here on Tuesday to transform the State capital into a ‘Solar City’.

Narendra Nath Veluri, chief executive officer, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), and Joerg Gaebler, principal advisor of the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaffer International SuzemnerNorbite (GIZ), were the signatories of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement was formalised at a workshop organised to prepare a roadmap for the project. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the programme.

Principal Secretary (Transport) K.R. Jyothilal, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd. chief executive officer Vinay Goyal, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) director R. Suku, and Energy Management Centre Kerala director R. Harikumar, were also present on the occasion.

The various components of the Solar City project include establishing solar power stations to provide electricity at subsidised rates to domestic consumers, solar power plants to supply electricity to government offices, charging stations for electric vehicles, smart bus shelters that run on solar power, and to provide electric vehicles to all government institutions that function in the city.