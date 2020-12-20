Agrarian culture to be restored: Minister

The government has been trying to reclaim the lost agrarian culture through various projects, said Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma here on Sunday.
Inaugurating the paddy harvest at Ezhippuram, she added that measures should be taken to market value added products along with rice.
“In a bid to attain self-sufficiency in production the government has introduced many initiatives including royalty for those who continue farming for three consecutive years, farmer pension and various subsidies. The government could create over one lakh job opportunities even in the middle of natural disasters and COVID-19,” she said. The paddy cultivation project at Gurunagappan field was launched by Nadakkal Service Co-operative Bank with the support of Kalluvathukkal grama panchayat and Agriculture Department as part of Subhiksha Keralam project.
Paddy was cultivated in 12 acres of land that had been lying idle for several years and 250 kg seeds were sowed in the field. Harvested rice will soon hit the market in one, five, 10 and 25 kg packs under the brand name Nadakkal rice through Civil Supplies Department.
G.S.Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function while representatives of various political parties and bank officials were also present on the occasion.
