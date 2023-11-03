HamberMenu
Agra, Whispers of Fire and Water to feature in IFFK International Competition section

November 03, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agra, directed by Kanu Behl, and Whispers of Fire and Water, directed by Lubdhak Chatterjee, have been selected as the Indian films in the International Competition section of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held in December this year.

The films to be screened under the Indian Cinema Now section are Marathi film Ambush directed by Chhatrapal Ninawe, Kannada/Marathi film Follower directed by Harshad Nalawade, Manipuri film Joseph’s Son directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, Santhali film Kherwal directed by Uttam Kamati, Bengali film Padatik directed by Srijit M. Mukherji, Assamese film Rapture directed by Dominic Sangma, and Gujarati film Kayo Kayo Colour directed by Shahrukhkhan Chavada.

A committee headed by Vidyashankar, former artistic director of Bengaluru International Film Festival, and consisting of filmmakers Ratheena P.T., Sajin Baabu, and Shaji Joseph, selected the films.

