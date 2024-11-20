AG&P Pratham to open five more CNG stations in Thiruvananthapuram by December

AG&P Pratham, a key player in the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, is set to strengthen its presence in Thiruvananthapuram with planning to inaugurate five new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations by December. This expansion will increase the total number of CNG stations in the region to 44, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing clean and affordable fuel alternatives while supporting India’s transition to a gas-based economy, said company officials here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

AG&P Pratham is also focused on serving the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors by supplying Piped Natural Gas (PNG), ensuring a comprehensive energy solution for Thiruvananthapuram. The company caters to natural gas needs at key locations such as Thonakkal, Parashala, Varkala, Punalur delivering energy solutions for residents, logistics hubs, and State highways that depend on public and shared transport systems for convenience. In Thiruvananthapuram, the company which operates a LCNG (Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas) station at Kochuveli, will open its next facility at Thonnakal soon. The ongoing development of the CGD infrastructure is also creating local job opportunities, contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth, said Ajith V. Nagendran, Regional Head of the Company.

“We are committed to transforming Thiruvananthapuram into an environmentally friendly and economically viable region by enhancing access to natural gas. Expanding our network of CNG stations enables vehicle owners to save up to 45% on fuel costs. With CNG currently priced at ₹88 in Thiruvananthapuram, it is an economical option, particularly for commercial fleets and long-distance travelers. To further encourage CNG adoption, we are also introducing new schemes like “Free Fuel & Retrofittment scheme for Buses and Trucks,” said Mr. Nagendran.

The company has also built a strong PNG network across Thiruvananthapuram, providing natural gas connections to 46,273 households in 22 wards of Thiruvananthapuram, 5 panchayats, and 1 Municipal of Alappuzha. The company also serves 5 major industries in the region, including renowned names such as HLL, KMML, EICL, KCL and KSDP among others. The company is on track to achieve approximately 30,000 live domestic PNG customers by December 2025. Residents can save around 10-20% by switching to PNG from LPG cylinders, significantly reducing monthly expenses. Our 24/7 AI-enabled monitoring ensures the integrity of the gas distribution network, supporting a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.