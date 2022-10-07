Agniveer recruitment rally in Kozhikode evokes good response

Major General P. Ramesh along with District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Friday visiting the East Hill Physical Education College Ground where the Agniveer recruitment rally is in progress to shortlist candidates from various northern Kerala districts. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Major General P. Ramesh, Additional Director General of Bengaluru Recruiting Zone, on Friday said the Agniveer recruitment rally launched in Kozhikode on October 1 had evoked an overwhelming response from candidates from various north Kerala districts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing recruitment, which will continue for three more days, he said protests against the scheme had no impact on the turnout of candidates. “So far, we have shortlisted 705 candidates. There are also 624 candidates who have been directed to clear the medical review process to proceed to the next level of written test,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the support offered by the district administration for the selection drive, the Major General said the recruitment had drawn the participation of 70% of registered candidates. “The total number of candidates who turned up for the selection at the East Hill Physical Education Ground till Thursday was 13,116,” he added.

The officer said the shortlisted candidates would be called for the written test to be held in Kozhikode in January 2023. “Those who clear the test will have to submit the police verification certificate as well to endorse their earlier affidavit that they had not been part of any protest against the Agniveer scheme,” he explained.

Reiterating the commitment of the Army to complete the selection procedures transparently, the officer said no one should fall prey to fake recruitment offers. “We are following the standard Army selection procedures, and no external interference will be possible at any phase of the selection process,” he said.

On the fitness level of candidates, Major General Ramesh said one of the visible drawbacks was the failure of a few aspirants to meet the prescribed measurement of body compositions, especially chest. “After each rally, we analyse such details. Candidates from Kerala are good at clearing running tests and other major physical activities. They are also good at clearing written tests compared to their counterparts from other States,” he observed.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said there would be better arrangements in the days to come for accommodating candidates turning up for recruitment rallies.

Colonel P.H. Mahashabde, Director, Army Recruiting Office, Kozhikode, explained the formal selection procedures. Defence Public Relations Officer Commander Atul Pillai was present.