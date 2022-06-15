Agnipath scheme will help youth with skills, discipline, says Vice Admiral

Youth to be recruited as ‘Agniveers’ in armed forces for a four-year tenure under the scheme

Youth to be recruited as ‘Agniveers’ in armed forces for a four-year tenure under the scheme

The Agnipath scheme to recruit youth as ‘Agniveers’ in the armed forces for a four-year tenure will, among others, help arm India’s youth with definitive skills, what with the share of those aged 25 years or less set to increase to half the country’s population by 2040, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, he said the country’s future lies in educated and skilled youth. The national skill certification framework, 2013 speaks of the need to improve skill sets for youth to gallop towards a five-trillion economy. Military training as imparted under the Agnipath scheme will help improve discipline, motivation, perseverance, and team spirit. It will also help youth pursue higher education or establish ventures, by providing them with financial back-up, in keeping with the National Education Policy.

“They [youth] will also play their might in improving 6 lakh villages across India, especially during natural disasters. They will also be considered for re-enrolment in the armed forces, whilst being preferred in the Central armed forces,” Vice Admiral Hampiholi said.

“They could even be given diplomas and certification for the type of training they have undergone as Agniveers, helping in their re-employment. Their tasks in the services will, however, be similar to those of regular recruits,” he added.

Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), and Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the SNC, were present.