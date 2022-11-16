Agnipath recruitment rally for seven districts in Kerala to be held in Kollam from Thursday

November 16, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first Agnipath Army recruitment rally in South Kerala will commence on Thursday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Kollam, with a formal inauguration by the District Collector in the presence of the District Police Commissioner and Brigadier A.S. Valimbe, DDG Army recruitment, Bangalore zone.

The Agniveer rally will be held from November 17 to 24 for volunteer candidates from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. Only those who have registered online will be permitted to participate in the rally.

A total of 25,367 candidates have registered online, of which 2,000 candidates have been directed to report on the first day of the rally for physical fitness tests. Those clearing the physical fitness tests will undergo medical fitness tests.

The Army recruitment rally for Nursing Assistant and Religious Teacher for volunteer candidates from Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Mahe is scheduled to be held from November 26 to 29 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Kollam. Around 11,500 candidates are expected to participate in these categories. The last physical test for the rally will be held on November 28, and the last medical examinations on the 29th.