AGM seeks probe by rights panel into production of mentally ill woman in court

March 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) has urged the State Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to probe the incident in which a ‘mentally ill’ tribal woman was produced in the District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Commission, AGM leader M. Geethanadan said that the woman, aged around 50 and a resident of Murikkilery Oorali tribal hamlet near Cheeral, was involved in the Muthanga agitation along with her husband Kalan who passed away in 2016.

But the police went to her home on Monday evening with a warrant and forcibly produced her in the court for trial with the support of Tribal Development department officials. The woman was an accused in a police case registered in connection with the Muthanga agitation.

Had the officials produced a medical certificate for the woman in consultation with a physician, the police could have avoided the exercise, Mr. Geethanadan said. The woman was released on a self-bond.

Though the Tribal Development department possessed an ambulance for emergency transportation of tribespeople, the department hired a taxi to take the woman to the court, he said.

Though the woman was included in the list of families involved in the Muthanga agitation, and successive governments had agreed to provide an acre to them each, the woman is yet to receive it.

A quick intervention by the KSHRC was the need of the hour for providing medical care to the woman and ensure justice for her family, Mr. Geethanandan said.

AGM leader C.K. Janu told the media that producing the woman in court was a violation of human rights.

The woman was taken into custody in 2016 on the direction of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the police left her at the Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, after she showed symptoms of mental disorder. The police and Tribal Development department officials failed to inform the court of her mental state or provide medical care to her, Ms. Janu alleged.