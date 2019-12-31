Agitation will continue till CAA is revoked: Mevani

Jignesh Mevani, Independent MLA of Vadgam in Gujarat, has said that a nationwide civil disobedience movement will soon be launched against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), calling it the “most devastating and disastrous piece of legislation ever created in independent India”.

He said at a press meet here on Monday that the agitation would continue until the government revoked the legislation. Otherwise, the country would become a banana republic. “The CAA cannot be seen or interpreted without linking it with the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shamelessly lying that his government is not going to bring the NRC,” Mr. Mevani said.

Detention centres had already been built in many parts of the country. “They are Mr. Modi’s own concentration camps,” he alleged.

Mr. Mevani said millions of people might not have documents to prove their birthplace. “Every year Bihar and Assam are affected by floods. How can they provide documents? I do not need a piece of paper to establish that I am a citizen,” Mr. Mevani said. “Come what may we will not show our documents to prove our citizenship,” he said.

The MLA criticised Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for reportedly calling the protesters at the Indian History Congress venue in Kannur “stinking potholes”. “When this language comes from the Governor of any State, I have no words to react to that. It is better he resign from the post and join the BJP,” Mr. Mevani said.