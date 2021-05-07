Aggressive testing for migrant workers in Kerala

The testing will be coordinated by the district Collectors in association with the Labour Department and the contractors engaging migrant workers.

The State Labour Department has decided to conduct aggressive testing of migrant workers as it reassures them food and shelter, asking them to stay back during the State-wide lockdown set to begin on Saturday.

“The contractors have also been asked to identify buildings for isolating migrants testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. We have also asked the Civil Supplies Corporation to distribute food kits of specific commodities matching the food habits of migrants at the places where they live in coordination with the district collectors, labour and the local self-government departments,” said S. Chithra, State Labour Commissioner.

The Labour Department has also set up round-the-clock call centres at the Labour Commissionerate (155214, 1800 425 55214) and district labour offices to help migrant labourers during the lockdown. The centres are managed by those proficient in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and Odiya. Besides, awareness messages and videos are being propagated on social media in these languages.

So far, 748 migrant workers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported across the State. The Department has so far addressed 72 complaints received at call centres across the districts.

The Department staff, including assistant labour officers, have also been asked to work round-the-clock. The Labour Commissionerate will ensure that the daily calls are redressed.

Teams of Labour Department will visit migrant labour settlement for creating awareness about Covid protocol and the need for complying with the lockdown restrictions.

A special committee of additional labour commissioners has been formed at the Labour Commissionerate for Covid control measures. Enforcement Additional Labour Commissioner will be in charge of coordinating all these measures.

District labour officers will facilitate arrangement of ambulances and hospital admissions of migrant workers in coordination with Disha helpline.