Aggregator licence to hit KSRTC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 December 2020 21:07 IST

Transport Minister convenes urgent meeting to discuss issue

The Centre’s decision to allow private bus services in any route without permits will alter the public transport scenario and hit the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) which is trying to emerge from the red.

The monopoly now enjoyed by the State transport undertakings such as KSRTC in the inter-State routes will go, when Section 36 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is implemented. The MoRTH has asked the Chief Secretaries of all States to follow the guidelines.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 has been issued as per the requirements and provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the amended Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. With this, private bus operators can take aggregator licence and run inter-State services.

The existing permit system will become invalid. All India Tourist Omni buses will be able to ferry passengers on nationalised sector like route buses by issuing tickets online and providing better services.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has convened a meeting of officials on Friday to take stock of the situation. The impact of the decision on the public transport sector will figure at the meeting.

As per the guidelines, the licence issued by the State government is a mandatory pre-requisite for permitting business operations by the aggregator. The aggregator licence, priced at ₹5 lakh, is for five years. Companies having 100 buses and 1,000 other vehicles can apply for licence after paying the deposit.

However, the MoRTH has claimed that the proposed guidelines will ensure regulation of aggregators; compliances with regard to vehicles and drivers, aggregator app and website; manner of fare regulation; drivers welfare; service to citizens parameters; and safety.