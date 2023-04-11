Aged temple elephant collapses; lifted using a crane

April 11, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An aged captive elephant collapsed on a temple premises here on Tuesday. It was revived after around 12 hours of joint effort by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) who used a crane to help the animal stand on its own.

The 70-year old Sreekanteswaram Sivakumar was found to have collapsed on its tethering spot outside the Kanthalloor Mahadeva Temple in Valiyasala by its mahout around 5.30 a.m. Early attempts made by the mahout and temple staff to help it to stand on its feet turned futile.

This prompted the TDB authorities to call in veterinary officer B. Aravind who administered the elephant medication after finding it to suffer from hypoglycemia and dehydration. Despite such efforts, the elephant continued to lie on its side and found it difficult to stand up.

A team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon rushed to the spot to help the elephant stand using ropes. It finally stood up after being lifted using a crane, much to the joy of the large number of people who gathered in the area.

The elephant had collapsed under similar circumstances four months ago, necessitating the assistance of the fire force. While it is owned by the Sreekanteswaram Mahadeva Temple, it is tethered in the Valiyasala owing to paucity of space.

However, the absence of a permanent stable (tethering shed) has repeatedly been flagged by medical experts, particularly in view of its deteriorating medical condition. The elephant has also been suffering from tooth decay which has hampered proper digestion of food. It had last participated in a temple festival on April 6, sources said.