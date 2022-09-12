Age no bar for this actor in pursuing her academic dreams

Film artiste Leena Antony among those who take Class 10 equivalency test

Actor Leena Antony and some of her classmates after attending the Malayalam examination of the Class 10 equivalency test on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Actor Leena Antony looked super happy after emerging from the examination hall at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cherthala.

The 73-year-old, a theatre artiste who is also known for her roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and Jo and Jo appeared for the Class 10 equivalency examination conducted by the Department of General Education on Monday. "It was easy and high scoring," Ms. Antony says after attempting the Malayalam test, the first of the nine papers to pass the Class X equivalency course.

For her, it was a day to remember as she finally began taking Class X tests, a dream that she once gave up to make a living by pursuing a career as a theatre artiste around six decades ago. "I was studying in Class X when my father died. It brought the curtain down on my schooling and I became an actor. Life went on and I married Actor K.L. Antony. We appeared on several stages and acted together in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. After his death, I started feeling lonely. It was then the opportunity of resuming education came and I decided to give it a try," says Ms. Antony, a native of Ulavaipu in Thycattussery grama panchayat.

Prior to the examination, she attended learning sessions organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA). "Our classes were held every Sunday. It was great fun. After all, education has no age limit. It is a lifelong process," the veteran actor says.

23 in all

KSLMA Thycattussery Block coordinator K.K. Ramani says that Ms. Antony is among 23 people appearing for the Class X equivalency examination from the batch. "All the students appearing for the exams have attended both online and offline classes that lasted more than seven months. On Tuesday, students will attempt Hindi paper followed by seven more papers in the coming days," says Ms. Ramani.

Apart from pursuing Class X, Ms. Antony is learning Koodiyattam as well.