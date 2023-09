September 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued an order raising the age limit for students to avail of concession for travel in buses from 25 to 27.

An official pressnote quoting Transport Minister Antony Raju said the department had fixed the age limit for bus concession at 25 to prevent misuse of the facility. The order was revised following complaints that many students including researchers could not avail the benefit, he explained.

