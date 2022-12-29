Agasthyarkoodam trekking season to commence on January 16

December 29, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The next Agasthyarkoodam trekking season will be from January 16 to February 15. The Forest department has released guidelines for the annual trek.

While online booking will commence on January 5, registration through the online facility will be restricted to 75 persons a day. Offline bookings will be capped at 25 a day, including cancellations, if any, in online registration.

Each trekker will be charged ₹1,800, including ₹300 as eco-management special fee. Applicants aged above 14 years will be required to produce fitness certificates by a registered medical practitioner issued not more than seven days prior to the trek. Trekkers aged between 14 and 18 years should produce a consent letter from their parents or guardians.

The participants will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol in order to avoid crowding at various points along the trekking route.