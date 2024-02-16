Agasthyarkoodam trekker dies after suffering cardiac arrest

February 16, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A Tamil Nadu native died after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest while trekking to Agasthyarkoodam on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Ramesh, 55, of Chennai. He had embarked on the trek along with three friends.

Ramesh is believed to have complained of uneasiness around 4.30 p.m. when the trekking group had traversed around 11 km from the Bonacaud base camp, the starting point of the three-day trek, to reach Muttidichantheri. After attempts made by the others to resuscitate him turned futile.

Subsequently, some forest personnel and Ramesh’s friends carried the body to the Bonacaud base camp, from where it was shifted to the Vithura taluk hospital, official sources said.

