ADVERTISEMENT

Agasthyarkoodam trekker dies after suffering cardiac arrest

February 16, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu native died after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest while trekking to Agasthyarkoodam on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Ramesh, 55, of Chennai. He had embarked on the trek along with three friends.

Ramesh is believed to have complained of uneasiness around 4.30 p.m. when the trekking group had traversed around 11 km from the Bonacaud base camp, the starting point of the three-day trek, to reach Muttidichantheri. After attempts made by the others to resuscitate him turned futile.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, some forest personnel and Ramesh’s friends carried the body to the Bonacaud base camp, from where it was shifted to the Vithura taluk hospital, official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US