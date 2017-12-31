Govt in a spot of bother

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is in a fix over the issue of permitting women to hit the trekking path to Agasthyarkoodam, one of the tallest peaks in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, citing prevalent tribal tradition and the safety of women.

Women organisations are up in arms against the restriction, imposed by the Forest Department in its recent notification issued a few days ago. They accuse the government of reneging on its assurance to favourably consider their demand for permitting access to the peak during the annual trekking season. The Forest Department’s notification imposed a ban for women and children below 14 years in undertaking the trek.

Annual feature

The trek is an annual feature that is facilitated by the department and is slated to be held from January 14 to February 13 this year. The bookings for the trek, an exercise that has wound up within three hours of its start during the last few years, will commence at 11 a.m. on January 5.

Forest Minister K. Raju told The Hindu said that the government could not adopt a policy that obstructed age-old customs and traditions of the tribals.

“There are certain places en route to Agasthyarkoodam where women cannot not be permitted access, according to the tradition of the local Kani tribe. Besides, there are certain practical difficulties in ensuring safety for women, considering that the trekkers will have to progress deep into the forest during the two-day long trek,” he said.

Incidentally, the stance contradicted the LDF government’s position in favouring the entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala temple.

“The government stood for ensuring equality between men and women in all avenues until the point when traditions remained unhampered,” Mr. Raju.

On the other hand, women activists criticised the “unjust policy” and stood firm on their demand.

M. Sulfath, an activist representing Pennoruma, who had filed a writ petition at the Kerala High Court challenging the restriction on women’s entry to Agasthyarkoodam beyond Athirumala, around 8 kilometres away from the peak, said that the notification had come at a time when the case was scheduled for hearing in the next few days.

“The government had agreed to permit the restricted entry for women during the last year, before the decision was challenged by the Adivasi Mahasabha and Agastharkoodam Temple Kanikkar Trust. The authorities had deliberately adopted a go-slow stance this time around,” Ms. Sulfath alleged.

A trekkers’ paradise, Agasthyarkoodam is also a pilgrimage destination for devotees who worship the sage Agasthya.

It was following a long-drawn legal battle that the Kerala High Court had issued directions in mid-1990s to lay down strict norms for controlling the number of trekkers. The Forest Dept has limited the number of passes issued for each day’s trek to 100 until the day of Sivaratri.