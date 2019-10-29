Agali encounter toll mounts to four

The number of alleged Maoists shot dead by Kerala Police commandos in the Agali forests in Palakkad mounted to four on Tuesday.

Top police officers told The Hindu that they were bracing themselves for more causalities as the Thunderbolt commandos were scouring the area for the remnants of the group of “armed Maoist irregulars” they had battled in the Manjakandi forests on Monday. They said the Thunderbolts had engaged stragglers from the armed group at least twice on Tuesday.

The combatants had discovered the latest body of a ‘Left-wing extremist’ in the dense undergrowth in the Manjankandi area as they moved to cut off the remaining members of the armed group from fleeing the Agali forests.

The deceased

The police tentatively identified the body as that of Manivasakam, possibly the nom de guerre of the activist who headed the Kabani Dalam of the Western Ghats Zonal Committee of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Kerala.

They provisionally identified the others killed in the operations as Rema, Suresh and Karthi. The police believe that the dead were natives of Tamil Nadu.

Investigators said they were unsure about the timing of Manivasakam’s death and whether he had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the gunfight on Monday.

Arms recovered

The police also recovered several arms from the crime scene. They included one AK 47 assault rifle retrieved from the spot where Manivasakam lay dead.

They also recovered two .303 lee Enfield type bolt action rifles of 1940s designer, three country-made but potent rifled muskets and a 12 gauge shotgun. The police also recovered 7.62 mm ammunition used in Self-Loading Rifles from the area where the firefight occurred.

Officials said the Thunderbolts were proceeding cautiously as the fleeing Maoists could mount a rearguard action or booby trap their trail.

Meanwhile, a team of officials led by the Subcollector, Ottappalam, has recovered the bodies of two of the slain Maoists from the Agali forests. The police will take the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for post-mortem examination.

The police said a woman had staked claim to the bodies and they were verifying her background and relation to the deceased persons.