AG wrongly concluded rifles were missing: govt.

The Accountant General arrived at the conclusion that rifles went missing from the Special Armed Police Camp as it refused to take note of the records which stated that 25 rifles were temporarily transferred from the SAP on February 14, 2011, according to an affidavit of the Kerala government.

Additional Chief Secretary Biswas Mehtha filed the affidavit at the Kerala High Court on a writ petition seeking a CBI probe in the case of missing cartridges and rifles as reported by the CAG in his report. The government informed the court that it had booked a case and arrested one person in connection with the cartridge missing case, which had found mention in the recent report. Regarding the rifles, the State submitted that 647 rifles were in its possession.