AG issues show cause notice to prosecutor

Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad has issued show cause notice to prosecutor C.K. Prasad, who had allegedly concealed certain facts when a bail petition by an accused in a case relating to the rape and murder of a minor girl came up for hearing before the High Court.
The prosecutor’s failure to submit about the filing of the final report in the case had prompted the High Court to grant the accused bail in the case. The accused, Safarsha of Panangad in Kochi, was granted bail on May 12 in view of the submission by the government pleader that no final report had been filed in the case.
However, the High Court on Monday recalled the bail order on a petition moved by the government saying that the final report was filed on the 84th day after registering the case. The accused was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody following the recall of the bail order.
