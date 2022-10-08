After years of neglect, TDB looks to bring back grandeur of Ettumanur temple murals

The artworks, believed to have been drawn in the 18th century, shot to international fame through the works of European art critic Stella Kramrisch

U. Hiran KOTTAYAM
October 08, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the murals on the walls of the Ettumanur Mahadeva temple in Kottayam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Its massive scale and composition exude vibrancy, while the imagery evokes both theatre and faith. But the viewer cannot escape seeing all: these murals also have areas that are lost to age and neglect.

After decades of neglect, the exquisite murals that adorn the walls of the Ettumanur Mahadeva temple in Kottayam are finally being restored. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which currently manages the temple, will soon kick-start a programme to bring back the grandeur of these centuries-old works of art.

Confirming the move, TDB president K. Ananthagopan said experts from the Vasthuvidya Gurukulam at Aranmula examined the murals and submitted a project for its restoration and conservation. “The proposal will be taken up for discussion during the upcoming meeting of the board. In between, the board engineer has been instructed to fix leakages on the temple roof and secure these walls,’’ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The murals, believed to have been drawn in the 18th century, shot to international fame through the works of European art critic Stella Kramrisch. Years of neglect, however, has caused these paintings to darken, besides being vulnerable to vandals and even repair works at the temple.

According to M.G. Sasibhooshan, art historian who authored Murals of Kerala, the lines of the Ettumanur murals are so fine that the tiniest figures seem to pull the viewer into a different experience. “While all these images are static, they do create an illusion of vibrancy through the dynamism between its optic point and geometric centre. The painting depicting a dancing Lord Siva on the inner wall of the temple gopuram is perhaps the finest example of this artistry,’’ he explained.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Ettumanur murals are believed to have been created by a team led by Karikkadu Raman Namboothiri, a leading mural artist during the mid-18th century. “They are believed to have been drawn during a restoration of the temple initiated by Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, a ruler of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom,’’ added Mr. Sasibhooshan.

The murals were subjected to an amateur restoration effort in 1952 and another restoration attempt some four decades later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app