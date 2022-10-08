After years of neglect, TDB looks to bring back grandeur of Ettumanur temple murals

One of the murals on the walls of the Ettumanur Mahadeva temple in Kottayam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Its massive scale and composition exude vibrancy, while the imagery evokes both theatre and faith. But the viewer cannot escape seeing all: these murals also have areas that are lost to age and neglect.

After decades of neglect, the exquisite murals that adorn the walls of the Ettumanur Mahadeva temple in Kottayam are finally being restored. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which currently manages the temple, will soon kick-start a programme to bring back the grandeur of these centuries-old works of art.

Confirming the move, TDB president K. Ananthagopan said experts from the Vasthuvidya Gurukulam at Aranmula examined the murals and submitted a project for its restoration and conservation. “The proposal will be taken up for discussion during the upcoming meeting of the board. In between, the board engineer has been instructed to fix leakages on the temple roof and secure these walls,’’ he said.

The murals, believed to have been drawn in the 18th century, shot to international fame through the works of European art critic Stella Kramrisch. Years of neglect, however, has caused these paintings to darken, besides being vulnerable to vandals and even repair works at the temple.

According to M.G. Sasibhooshan, art historian who authored Murals of Kerala, the lines of the Ettumanur murals are so fine that the tiniest figures seem to pull the viewer into a different experience. “While all these images are static, they do create an illusion of vibrancy through the dynamism between its optic point and geometric centre. The painting depicting a dancing Lord Siva on the inner wall of the temple gopuram is perhaps the finest example of this artistry,’’ he explained.

The Ettumanur murals are believed to have been created by a team led by Karikkadu Raman Namboothiri, a leading mural artist during the mid-18th century. “They are believed to have been drawn during a restoration of the temple initiated by Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, a ruler of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom,’’ added Mr. Sasibhooshan.

The murals were subjected to an amateur restoration effort in 1952 and another restoration attempt some four decades later.