After two-year lull, Cochin Carnival to kick off on Sunday

A painting exhibition at Pallathu Raman Square, marathon, cycle rally, and food fests among events planned

December 08, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Curtains will go up for the 39th Cochin Carnival, an annual event that is being held after a two-year lull caused by the pandemic, on Sunday, with military and civilian officials laying wreaths at the war memorial on the premises of St. Francis Church in Fort Kochi.

A painting exhibition at Pallathu Raman Square, marathon, cycle rally, food fests, Konkani language fest, kayaking, football and other sports, and cultural events will be held in different locales in west Kochi as part of the carnival.

A youth festival of differently abled children, swimming, school band contests, motor bike race, fashion show, and wrestling too will be held, said former Mayor K.J. Sohan and carnival committee general convenor Xavier Boban on Thursday.

On December 31 night, cultural events will be followed by setting the Pappanji afire. A fireworks display too will be held. The carnival rally will begin from Veli ground at 3.30 p.m. on January 1.

