After two-month impasse, Kerala film institute getting back on track

February 14, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

After a two-month impasse that culminated in resignations of its employees, including the teaching staff, academic activities at the State-run K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala here are finally getting back on track.

Institute officials said regular classes resumed last week with a five-day film appreciation workshop led by Monish K. Das, followed by a three-day session in cinematography by Vinod Illampally. A three-day film festival, inaugurated by award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, too was organised at the institute during the period.

The institute, meanwhile, has been on a recruitment spree to address the crisis triggered by the resignation of Shankar Mohan as its director. Two guest faculty members – Sajan Kalathil and Hari .G – have joined the institute in its Cinematography and Audiography departments respectively, while one more person is slated to join the teaching staff soon.

“Academic activities have just begun and will gather full steam as soon as appointment of teachers to the remaining vacancies are completed. At the same time, a joint meeting of the institute’s staff and students will soon be convened to decide on how to make up for the time lost during the recent crisis,” said Shibu Abraham, director in-charge of the film school.

The resignation of Mr. Mohan, following an indefinite strike launched by students, plunged the institute into an unprecedented crisis, with a handful of its employees tendering their resignations en masse in solidarity with the outgoing director. Among those resigned also included veteran filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Girish Kasaravalli who had served as the chairman of the institute and academic council chairman respectively.

“Though the strike was called off as early as January 23, it took the institute a few more weeks to stand on its feet and resume functioning. The Cinematography department, for instance, lost both its faculty members following the resignation spree, while another guest faculty member in the Editing department resigned a couple of weeks later citing personal reasons,” said a source.

The State government has appointed a three-member search committee for identifying the new director for the institute. The committee, according to sources, is slated to submit its list of names soon. They also spoke of a government-level inquiry progressing into the allegations of a conspiracy behind the 50-days-long strike by the students and a section of employees against Mr. Mohan.