After the fracas in Assembly, LDF convener points out a ‘precedent’

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition of trespassing on Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s podium in the Assembly on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Ramakrishnan reminded the UDF that the Oommen Chandy government had moved a resolution in 2011 to suspend two LDF legislators for allegedly disparaging the then Speaker’s ruling.

“I am not suggesting anything. The LDF is merely pointing out a precedent,” he said. Mr. Ramakrishnan said the UDF legislators would have physically harmed Mr. Shamseer had the watch and ward not stopped them. He said the Opposition benches did not heed Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The CPI(M) State Secretariat too condemned the conduct of Opposition legislators in the Assembly. In a statement, the CPI(M) accused the UDF of unleashing bedlam and lowering the House’s dignity. The CPI(M) said the UDF had moved an adjournment debate motion in the House to put the government in the dock over the alleged comments the Opposition falsely attributed to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Vijayan agreed to the Opposition’s notice to clear the air and expose the UDF’s ‘lie’ that the government had attempted to other Malappuram by linking the local populace to gold smuggling and hawala racketeering. The UDF unleashed pandemonium in the House to stall the debate.

‘Communist role in Malabar’

The CPI(M) said that the colonial administration had rendered farm workers, including Muslims, in north Kerala subaltern citizens following the Malabar revolution. In 1957, the communist government created the Malappuram district to address the region’s backwardness. The Jan Sangh and Congress opposed the decision, accusing communists of creating a “minor Pakistan” in north Kerala.

It reversed the ban on appointing people from Malabar to various government services, including the Malabar Special Police. The CPI(M) instituted a pension for survivors and the next of kin of the Malabar revolutionaries. The communist government allowed land to local people to build religious places of worship, including mosques. The CPI(M) said the Congress-League-SDPI axis was behind the misinformation campaign against the government.

Independent legislator P.V. Anvar has become a tool in the hands of the anti-communist clique. The right-wing media has helped spread the lie. The misinformation campaign orchestrated by the illicit alliance would not pass muster in Kerala. The people would reject it.

