After seizure of synthetic drugs in Kozhikode, suspected carrier arrested

The special squad of the Kozhikode City police has arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly worked as a carrier for two youths who were recently arrested on charge of smuggling synthetic drugs worth ₹2 crore. P.S. Jumiya, a native of Alappuzha, was detained from Bengaluru two days ago on the basis of the statements of the two arrested youths.

It was on May 19 that the police seized a huge quantity of synthetic drugs from a rented house at Puthiyangadi. Vadakkedathu Shine and Kizhakkayil Albin were the two suspects who were arrested. They reportedly had 779 grams of MDMA and many LSD stamps with them. Electronic weighing devices and a motorbike used to transport the drugs too were recovered during the raid.

