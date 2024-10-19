After Sarin, Youth Congress leader Shanib too lashes out at Satheesan, Shafi Parambil

Former Youth Congress State secretary A.K. Shanib has broken away from the Congress alleging lack of democracy within the party.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday (October 19,2024), Mr. Shanib said that the Congress had been hijacked by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Shafi Parambil, MP.

P. Sarin, former State digital media head of the Congress, too had quit the party and became Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Palakkad Assembly byelection recently, levelling the same charges.

Following Dr. Sarin’s footsteps, Mr. Shanib said he would work for the LDF. He alleged that the Congress had made a deal with the BJP in Vadakara, Palakkad and Aranmula.

Mr. Shanib described former KPCC president K. Muraleedharan as a victim of the Congress-BJP deal. “This byelection in Palakkad has been brought about by that deal,” he said.

He accused Mr. Parambil of denying chances to aspiring Congress workers from his own community. Mr. Parambil’s fans association would attack when someone speaks against him, he said.

Mr. Shanib alleged that Mr. Parambil changed the election style in Youth Congress exclusively for himself. He alleged that it was Mr. Parambil who upstaged former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s desire to make Ramesh Chennithala Leader of the Opposition.

He alleged that Mr. Satheesan was obsequious to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the objective of becoming the next Chief Minister. “There is none in the party to register a complaint after the death of Oommen Chandy,” he said.

