August 08, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday initiated a suo motu case in connection with the report of rat bite suffered by devotees standing on queue at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple recently. The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran initiated the case based on a newspaper report. When the case came up for hearing, the devaswom managing committee, Guruvayur municipality and the District Medical Officers sought time to respond.