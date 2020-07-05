After protests, AMMA meeting dispersed

Kochi

05 July 2020 23:35 IST

Objection to meet in containment zone

The executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) that was held here on Sunday to discuss, among other things, the producers’ association’s request that actors reduce their rate, had to be dispersed without taking any decision, following protests against holding the meeting at a luxury hotel located in a containment zone.

Leading the protest in front of a hotel here were Congress activists, who were joined by P.M. Naseema, councillor of the Chakkaraparambu division of the Kochi Corporation.

AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu denied reports that the actors’ body had agreed to slash remuneration by up to 50%, as requested by the producers’ association.

“We did not take a decision though it was one of the items in the agenda. No discussion could be held. There was nothing to be urgently discussed and there were only nine actors,” he said.

MACTA denies reports

MACTA chairman Jayaraj said the body did not intervene in work or wage related issues of actors.

The MACTA did not have any role in reports that workers had agreed to slash rate by 50% and daily-wage staff by 25%.