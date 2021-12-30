After prosecutor quits, court adjourns trial actor assault case

KOCHI

30 December 2021 18:39 IST

Anilkumar resigns alleging uncongenial atmosphere in court

V.N. Anilkumar, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case relating to the sexual assault on woman actor, has submitted his resignation letter to the State government and Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji.

Mr. Anilkumar, who had earlier served as CBI prosecutor, is the second prosecutor to resign from the post within a year.

Earlier, A. Sureshan had resigned from the post following the High Court’s dismissal of a plea by the survivor for changing Additional Special Sessions Judge Honey M. Verghese.

Mr. Anilkumar sought to resign from the post citing the uncongenial atmosphere in the Additional Special Sessions Court.

In fact, the the resignation comes in the backdrop of new developments in the case. The SPP reportedly walked out of the court in a huff on Wednesday when the court asked him to submit his request in writing for deferring the examination of Investigation Officer Baiju Paulose.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned to January 4 the trial as well as the hearing on a petition seeking further investigation into the case, in view of the the SPP’s resignation.

When the case was taken up for the examination of the witnesses, the Additional Public Prosecutor informed the court about the SPP’s resignation and sought time to make alternative arrangements.

The court also directed the Investigation Officer to immediately make necessary arrangements, in the light of the Supreme Court directive to dispose of the case on or before February 16.

The prosecution in its petition sought a further investigation into the case in the wake of the revelations by a man who claims to be actor Dileep’s friend.

In an interview to a Malayalam channel, Balachandrakumar, said he had seen ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the prime accused accused in the case, at the residence of Mr. Dileep. He said it was Mr. Dileep’s brother Anoop who had introduced Suni to him in December 2016 at the actor’s residence at Aluva.

He had also alleged that Mr. Dileep had got a copy of the video on the sexual assault of the woman actor even before it was produced before the court.